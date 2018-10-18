Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In case you haven’t heard, Cardi B is a talk show dream guest. During the holiday season last year, she was phenomenally charming and funny on The Tonight Show, so much so that a few months later, Jimmy Fallon recruited her to guest host the show, which resulted in another episode of fun times. When Cardi B talks on TV, odds are she’s going to say something noteworthy, so getting her on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the show’s current week in Brooklyn was a no-brainer.

The two talked about a variety of topics, the most interesting being the recent birth of her baby girl, Kulture. When Kimmel asked if giving birth was easier or harder than she thought it would be, Cardi responded, “It was totally harder, she broke my vagina. Why does nobody tell you about those things? Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina. People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt,’ but nobody tells you.”

Despite the rough start, Cardi is loving motherhood. She said she wants to have three or four kids, and that she wishes she entered motherhood sooner: “It’s the best. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager.’ This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you!”

She and Kimmel also talked about surprise parties, driving, and what she would do if she was mayor (it involves rats and raccoons), so watch clips from their conversation above and below.