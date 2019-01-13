Getty Image

Cardi B was served a lawsuit as she walked onto the set of her new Netflix series Wednesday night. The lawsuit is over an alleged attack on a fan that took place in May at the Met Gala.

Back in May, a pregnant Cardi B and husband Offset were at The Mark Hotel in New York City when fan and alleged victim, Giovanni Arnold, reportedly tried to get an autograph from the couple. The fan was allegedly denied the autograph and verbally assaulted before being attacked by three of Cardi B and Offset’s bodyguards. Arnold claims he sustained injuries to his face, neck, back, and body.

Arnold reportedly filed the lawsuit back in July, but had trouble actually serving the lawsuit to both Cardi B and Offset. Last September, Offset was served the lawsuit before “he threw the documents out the window of his SUV and drove away,” according to The Blast. On September 13, Arnold sought an extension for serving Cardi B and Offset the lawsuit papers, claiming they were “avoiding responsibility for their actions.”

Cardi B will be a judge on Netflix’s first-ever weekly music competition show, Rythm + Flow along with Chance the Rapper and T.I. The new show will premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2019. The show will be a ten-part talent search competition series focusing on discovering new hip-hop artists.

Watch the video of Cardi B being handed the lawsuit papers in front of paparazzi:

