Cardi B is one of the most charismatic and fascinating pop culture personalities of today, and as a result, a lot of details about her personal life are public information. When she revealed back in December that she and Offset had broken up, the world knew about it. A certain segment of the population took that news as an indication that Cardi was back on the dating market, and in a new interview with Good Morning America, she said that male celebrities asked her out after she announced the split.

Cardi told GMA‘s TJ Holmes during their sit-down interview:

“A lot of people are always telling me, ‘Oh, you could date, you could find another man,’ blah blah blah. And it’s like, I can, I could find anybody I want. You don’t know nowadays who wants you for you. Sometimes I feel like people want me for Cardi B. As soon as I said… I did a video that I’m not with this guy anymore, I got all these male celebs in my DMs, like, ‘Yeah, let’s go to dinner, I’m in LA.’ You want to go to dinner with me, Cardi B? […] I just feel like it’s not as easy as people think.”

She didn’t divulge which celebrities expressed an interest in her, but she did show some optimism about her future with Offset: “I think we’re gonna be alright,” she said. “You know, you got to take it slow.” Cardi also said she wanted their daughter, Kulture, to grow up in a two-parent household, since her own parents split up when she was 13 years old.

Watch the full Good Morning America segment above.