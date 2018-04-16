Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B has really been piling on the wins lately, but the past few days have been especially superlative: Her new album, Invasion Of Privacy, reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, she just turned in a wonderful Coachella performance, and while she was there, she found time to chat with another unique personality in the music business, famed interviewer Nardwuar The Human Serviette.

Nardwuar just shared the ten-minute conversation he had with Cardi B, and as is tradition with his interviews, he gave her a ton of gifts that showed an intimate knowledge of and interest in her past. It’s widely known that Cardi B used to work as a stripper, and that was the theme of a lot of his gifts.

Among those presents were a book about a famous Vancouver strip club, and records about stripping and stripper music. When presented with a vinyl called How To Strip For Your Husband, Cardi flashed a ring that Offset gave her and said, “Look at my ring. What does that tell you? It tells you I don’t need this right here.” Nardwuar also acknowledged Cardi B’s place in the history of female rappers by giving her some music from predecessors like Hoes With Attitude and Bytches With Problems.

A main feature of every Nardwuar interview, of course, is the standoff at the end when Nardwuar smiles at the camera, holds his microphone up, and waits for his interview subject to break or give up on the bit. In that regard, Cardi performed like a champ, holding a goofy smile until the video cut to black.

Watch Nardwuar’s interview with Cardi B above.