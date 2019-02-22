Getty Image

A lot has been said about Cardi B and Offset over the past few months, as the pair have gone through some ups and downs as a couple. Media coverage comes with the territory when you’re as famous as the hip-hop power couple is, but on “Clout,” a new song from Offset’s just-released solo album Father Of 4, the two express their frustrations with the press.

On the track, Offset seems to address rumors that he wasn’t faithful to Cardi and that the media got the story wrong, as he raps, “The blog and the media fake / Shorty DM me, I’m straight / I’m not gon’ bite on the bait.” Later on in the song, Cardi takes her shots at blogs, saying that they use her name for clicks, and that based on the frequency of that happening, she should get into the blogging game herself: “I should run a whole blog at this rate / They using my name for clickbait.” She later adds, “They know I’m the bomb, they ticking me off / Saying anything to get a response / I know that mean they traffic is low.”

Cardi has been pretty busy with collaborations on songs lately: Within the past week, she has popped up on a remix of Blueface’s “Thotiana” and dropped a new single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me.”

Listen to “Clout” and the rest of Offset’s Father Of 4 album above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.