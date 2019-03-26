Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef may have been set to “simmer” after their late summer throwdown at New York Fashion Week, but that hasn’t stopped multiple sources from trying to stoke the flame. Nicki canceled her upcoming BET Experience concert after the network’s social media sniped at her over Cardi’s awards show success, and now, people are being asked to choose between both women’s “Thotiana” verses — including the song’s artist himself.

When Blueface went on San Francisco’s KMEL for a promotional interview, host Big Von began to ramp up to ask him to weigh in, but Blueface’s manager Wack 100 cut across to interject his views (saving his protege from a potentially awkward situation). He lived up to the latter half of his moniker, keeping it 100 with his answer: That despite being heavily associated with Cash Money Records — the same former parent label as Young Money, where Nicki’s been signed since 2009 — he believes Cardi’s verse “killed” Nicki’s take on the popular song, which has also been remixed by a plethora of other artists.

“It wasn’t about the ‘-anas,'” he confirmed, referring to Nicki’s penchant for adding the “-ana” suffix to most of the bars in her verse. “[Cardi] was just rapping.” Blueface declined to give an answer, which amused Big Von to no end, before slyly offering, “What he said.”

While the constant pressure to pit the two prominent female rappers against each other doesn’t seem to be relenting anytime soon, it seems that both of them rapping over the same beat has given fans and artists alike yet another place to compare them. It looks like they’ll be stuck together for at least a while longer, even with the recent influx of female talent to the rap game.