Cardi B Responded To Rumors That She Is Working On Her Own TV Show

Cardi B has consistently been a delight whenever she appears on TV, like her late-2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon that led to her co-hosting The Tonight Show with him a few months later, or more recently, when she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and she got specific about some of the difficulties of childbirth. It wasn’t necessarily surprising, then, that over the past few days, reports have popped up about Cardi working on her own TV show.

TMZ reported that Cardi filed paperwork to trademark “Bocktails With Cardi B,” and that she wanted to use the name for “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists,” as well as “shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts,” and “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.”

Now Cardi has addressed the rumors, and she wrote on Twitter that they aren’t true: “No I’m not doing a tv show. I’m just trade marking different drinks name. TMZ gets one piece of information and put legs and feet on that b*tch!”

At the moment, Cardi B is laying low, as she just canceled a bunch of shows due to unexpected cosmetic surgery complications.