Getty Image

Cardi B is out to prove that she can fly on her own. She just released the tracklist to her upcoming debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, which drops this Friday (April 6) via Atlantic Records, and unlike many rap debuts in recent years, it turns out that there are far fewer guest features than might be expected.

While other rappers releasing their debut albums have relied on the star power of famous “friends” to drive sales with fan crossover, Cardi’s only features on Invasion Of Privacy include the 21 Savage appearance on “Bartier Cardi” and the Migos spot on “Drip,” which was also released this morning. In other words, of the three singles that Cardi’s released to drive buzz for the album, two of them contain one hundred percent of the album’s guest appearances, which means Cardi truly is going to fly or fall largely on her own merits come Friday, although she does promise some “surprises.”

TRACKLIST !I have some surprises;)I know you have some question:Don’t ask me and just find out on Friday😘Thank you ❤️INVASION OF PRIVACY pic.twitter.com/zxb7j5xPqU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2018

Some might argue that other rappers have helped behind the scenes, but there is no one with a current buzz as big as Cardi’s. To compare the Pardison Fontaine commotion with a similar situation in Kanye West’s College Dropout debut and his borrowed verse from fellow Chicago MC Rhymefest, West also had the benefit of appearances from Jay-Z, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Common, Ludacris, and more. Cardi seems to be willing to show out on her own, which means Invasion Of Privacy, will be all Cardi on nearly every track. The time has come to see if she can live up to her star potential.