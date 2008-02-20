Cassie In GQ Magazine

You can see the video from the shoot @ GQ, More pics are below. She is looking sexy and petite, a girl doesn’t always have to be thick.
You can see the video from the shoot @ GQ, More pics are below. She is looking sexy and petite, a girl doesn’t always have to be thick.
not bad at all
danmm
Gorgeous!!!!!!!!!!! This does show that petite can be just as sweet!!!!!!!
i would eat dat… :-P
Little too skinny 4 me.
I’d take her to some buffets and after about a an extra 20+ lbs, i’d tear the lining out.
Try to make look a lil more like Rita g.
Id wife her up shes sexy even though shes not thick
damn cassie looks good. she looked hella good in step it up too.
Damn, I see why Diddy was knockin zzzzzz’s cold over this one.
Petite?! Nia Long is petite, this chick is purely scrawny! Pretty tho
Co-sign on the petite comment.
She’s a pretty girl; I like the third pic……….
Petite and gorgeous. Cassie is all that
eat a whopper
Dont she look like J.Lo in the second pic. This girl is tooo skinny for me though. It might feel like Im messing with a child. Cosign #9
Man she is so sexy
all u niggas complainin i bet if she knocked on ur door n said marry me u niggas will faint lmao
shes one of the top baddest to me
Uuuu Cassie please I need one on one just ME & U..damn
Don’t have to be thick but it is preferred!!!
go skinny girls!!!!!!!!!
WOWWWWWWWWWwwwwwwwww she is STUNNINGGGG!! Wish I could look like that!
Not feeling her at all.
I like Baby lips better.
Damn right I kiss my daddy!
Weeeezzzyyy!
Buy my album!
ma can get it…
My God she is BLAZIN! Cassie is so Dope, people need to stop hatin on her she look better than 95% of these broads with big asses and what not, man she goin so hard with these shots Go Girl :)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Yes… in a teenage love way…lmao! You need azz and tits to take it to the next level!!!
It is what it is right!?
I’M WITH #16-I’LL MARRY HER!
DIDDY . . ii love your girl (dream voice)
Yeeeeeeeaaaah Boooooyyy
she would definetly get knocked down but damn she gotta be about 70 pounds. whole lotta front stroke, no backshot action for her
lol @ Whoa! You’s a clown…
She’s stunning. Beautiful face and sexy body!!!!!!!!
thought she was amerie in that 3rd pic
At least she has more of a booty than Rhihanna.
SHE IS THE BEST LOOKING FEMALE OUT RIGHT NOW
[…] Source Share and Enjoy: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages. […]
AWWW iM LiKiN DESE FliCKz RiGHT HERE!!! DAS MA GURL CASSiE kEEP iT UP!!!
LOL N PPL NEED 2 STOP SAYIN SHE SKiNNY N ALL CUZ UM [HELLO] SHE ALREDY KNOz ITS NOT LIKE SHE ANOREXiC SHE HAS A FULL FACE SO iTs ALL GOOD LOL