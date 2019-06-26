Getty Image

The WNBA’s Chicago Sky honored Chance The Rapper with a “Community Hero” award for all his prominent community work at last night’s game against the Washington Mystics, an honor Chance seemed pleased to accept along with a customized Sky jersey with “Bennett” on the back. The award was given to the rapper at halftime during the game as part of the Sky’s Kids And Music Day sponsored by IlliniCare, an Illinois healthcare provider.

For halftime at Kids and Music Day powered by @IlliniCare, we honored @chancetherapper for his community service! That jersey looks good on ya! pic.twitter.com/vgYuq4tdQn — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 26, 2019

Chance gave a warm acceptance speech during his halftime appearance — receiving an enthusiastic response in return. He also reminded the crowd that his “Owbum” is coming soon — a reminder that drew an uproarious response. Afterward, he visited the Chicago Sky locker room to provide encouragement for the second half. He grabbed a dry-erase pen for the locker room whiteboard and jokingly drew up a “play,” peppering his speech with Chicago slang to really hammer home the connection.

🔥🔥 GAS US UP! 🔥🔥@chancetherapper paid a special visit to the locker room during halftime! pic.twitter.com/2KXicNf46i — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 26, 2019

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to propel the Sky to the win after the Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne hit a backbreaking buzzer beater with 14 seconds left in the game, giving Washington a two-possession lead to seal the 81-74 victory. It looks like Chance’s ever-growing list of jobs and accomplishments won’t yet include basketball coach, but he makes a great superfan for the Windy City’s women’s team.