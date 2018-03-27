Uproxx

Heineken drew a massive backlash earlier this week from a wide swath of the Internet for what many deemed to be a racially insensitive ad. In the television spot, a bartender slides a bottle of Heineken Light past several people of darker complexion to a lighter skin woman. Just before she picks up the bottle, white text flashes across the screen proclaiming, “Sometimes lighter is better.”

The phrase, combined with the imagery was too blatant for some, including Chance The Rapper, who echoed the opinions of many on Twitter to call out the beer-maker. “I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views… I gotta just say tho, the “Sometimes lighter is better” Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg.” He added, “I’m not saying boycott them or go off I’m just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and sh*t. Like I didn’t wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not?”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

In response to the backlash, Heineken has now pulled the ad and in a statement issued by Heineken USA spokesman Bjorn Trowery said, “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, and that light beer is better than other high-calorie options — we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”