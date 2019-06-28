Chance The Rapper

For a lot of Chance The Rapper fans, the 2013 mixtape Acid Rap was their introduction to the now-superstar musician. For those folks and many others, today brought great news: For the first time, the record (as well as his 2012 mixtape 10 Day) is now available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. That’s wonderful, but it must be noted that the complete album isn’t actually on there, as the original version of standout track “Juice” is nowhere to be found.

Instead, the version of “Juice” featured on the streaming version of Acid Rap is a 30-second track that contains a message from Chance. He says that he couldn’t clear the song (which features a sample of Donny Hathaway’s “Jealous Guy”), but that streaming the 30-second replacement track would benefit his SocialWorks non-profit organization: “Hey, so I really wanted ‘Juice’ to be on the mixtape, but I couldn’t get it cleared in time. F*ck. Every time you play this track all the way through, all the streaming proceeds go directly to SocialWorks, so run this back and play it all the way through. Again, I really appreciate you guys being here since day one, and the album is coming real soon.”

Chance also spoke with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Nadeska Alexis about why he decided to put the mixtapes on streaming services now, and he said: