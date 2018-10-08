Getty Image

When it comes to explaining Kanye West’s latest actions, no one has done a very good job — not even Kanye himself. However, his Chicago protege and Good Ass Job album collaborator Chance The Rapper gave it a try on Saturday’s October 6 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, claiming that Kanye has taken a longer view of his statements than many give him credit for.

“I think Kanye has said it before, but I think he thinks like for every move, at least for the past few albums, he thinks about himself like 300 years in the future and how people will read things,” he told his incredulous host. “[Kanye] figures himself as trying to create a bigger blip on the long timeline where a lot of other people will be stuck in like a very small space of like where their art reaches or where their thoughts reach after they’ve died.”

Of course, if Uproxx’s Steve Bramucci is right and time is bending toward the arc of justice, Kanye might find himself remembered in a not-so-vibrant light three centuries from now. Putting out really good music helps when building a legacy, but unfortunately, it seems the mercurial producer may have taken on too many obligations to give the people what they really want. Chance admitted that the Good Ass Job collaboration they’d promised at the most recent Youmedia Open Mike hasn’t even been started yet.

“The project is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” Chance admitted. “I don’t think it’s Kanye’s thing, he’s about to drop Yandhi. There’s no doing it, the project hasn’t started yet. I’m a huge Kanye West fan. In my mind, basically since The Life Of Pablo, I’ve been begging him to come back to Chicago to work on a project with me.” Chance did lay out his vision for the work, which would be “[Kanye’s] return to a sound that basically birthed my sound and my chance to work with who I believe to be the greatest living artist.”

Check out The Joe Budden Podcast here. Kanye’s new album, Yandhi, is scheduled for a November 23 release through GOOD Music and Def Jam.