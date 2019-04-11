Getty Image

Generally speaking, Lil Yachty and Chance The Rapper tend to have a sunshine-y aesthetic on their songs, but that’s not what’s going on in their new collaboration. Out of nowhere, Yachty and Chance dropped a surprise new track, “Atlanta House Freestyle,” and it features the two going back and forth over a bass-heavy instrumental.

There’s no hook or chorus to be had here, just Yachty and Chance taking turns swapping verses for three minutes. They each get some clever lines in: Yachty raps at one point, “24 karat, all gold, like a young king / These n****s playin’ both parts like Regina King,” a reference to her two voice roles in The Boondocks. Chance later raps, “Your house not a home, like Luther Vandross / You’re always outside, like Superman’s drawers.”

This is the first collaboration between the two since “Mixtape,” which appeared on Chance’s 2016 Coloring Book mixtape. Chance has been busy with collaborations lately, as he made a featured appearance on Supa Bwe’s Just Say Thank You EP that came out yesterday. The good news is that Chance appears to be in full-on album-making mode, as he recently said that he received his wife’s blessing to dive in and work on new music.

Listen to “Atlanta House Freestyle” above.