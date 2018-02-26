Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has been doing the media rounds trying to raise awareness of race and gender bias that still exists in Hollywood. She was negotiating for a Netflix comedy special but thought that the ubiquitous film streaming service was lowballing her compared to what they offered comedian Amy Schumer. Schumer received over $11 million dollars for her special and managed to get a raise when mentioning Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s $20 million dollar paydays for their own comedy specials. Mo’Nique says she received just a $500,000 offer, which she feels is far below her worth.
There has been mixed response to her demands, with many people on social media noting that they don’t plan to boycott Netflix as Mo’Nique requested. Others have done parodies and expressed why they feel she’s wrong. She has done several interviews that have gotten testy, including a recent talk with New York radio station Power 105’s The Breakfast Club that was marked by radio host Charlamagne Tha God’s seemingly willful ignorance of why Mo’Nique is fighting.
He had previously given her his “Donkey Of The Day” title for requesting a Netlifx boycott. “Donkey Of The Day” is a segment reserved for people who embarrass themselves in Charlamagne’s eyes. It’s one thing to disagree with her assertion that she deserves $20 million dollars, but to ridicule her for seeking equality – and even deny her accusations of gender bias – is too far.
Perhaps that’s why who else but Chance The Rapper attempted to offer some light to Mo’Nique, with a succinct “I’m with Mo’Nique” tweet. He also noted the time Mo’Nique did a comedy special in a women’s correctional facility, before tweeting “Black women, you deserve better.” Mo’Nique had complained about a lack of celebrity allies in her fight as a “fat Black woman,” but now she certainly has one.
Kudos to Chance for standing by her in her fight.
so is he saying that the black women in jail deserve better than having to see Mo’Nique do a set?
That’s what I got from it. They’re already serving time, that’a cruel and unusual punishment!
Good for him talking about some shit no one cares about 3 weeks too late.
I don’t think anyone remembers any Monique special, that’s why she isn’t getting paid. It’s not gender bias if Amy got paid.
It kind of feels like we’re conflating her “fight against gender bias” with her pricing herself out of negotiations.
It’s really hard to feel sympathy for someone who’s getting half a million dollars to do an hour of standup comedy especially when she isn’t a particularly high-profile act. Plenty of female and black comedians have Netflix specials (although admittedly not too many women of color, AFAIK) sooo it doesn’t really seem like her argument has much weight behind it.
Why doesn’t any #TeamMonique people understand business. It is not about equal pay…because Mo’Nique has never put up the stand-up numbers Rock, Chappelle, and Schumer have. Simple. If she did their numbers, she should get what they got. She never has, hence less pay. End of story. Schumer is far from funny, but she has sold out MSG, has 12 million more Twitter & Instagram followers than Mo’Nique, and had a 100+ million dollar movie in Trainwreck…Mo’Nique ain’t done none of that so why should she get equal pay to Schumer (Gawd I hate Mo’Nique for making me defend Amy Schumer)
Rumor has it….that she has over 500k in back taxes. She was just trying to secure a bigger bag is all, but her greedy ass got caught.
“It’s one thing to disagree with her assertion that she deserves $20 million dollars, but to ridicule her for seeking equality – and even deny her accusations of gender bias – is too far.“
NOPE. If by “equality” you are suggesting that all entertainers deserve equal pay, you’re an idiot and that’s a lonely hill you’re going to die on. That’s the problem with Monique. Only an idiot would argue that she’s worth as much as Rock, Chappelle, or Schumer, and even SHE won’t come out and say that because it’s absurd. So she’s left vaguely arguing about discrimination (first race and gender, now she says age, too) and saying she deserved “more” but can’t say why exactly or how much. The real problem is her husband/manager is a clown. If you left that Breakfast Club interview with any other conclusion then you’re lying to yourself because the reality doesn’t fit your agenda.