Getty Image

If you were browsing Instagram as 2018 came to an end, it’s likely you saw a bunch of retrospective stories from the people you follow, summing up their year with photos representing major events in their lives. Most of those posts probably weren’t super newsworthy, but Chance The Rapper shared an absolutely fascinating tidbit: He says that on Easter Sunday in 2018, he saved a person’s life by pulling them out of a burning car.

In a series of Instagram stories, Chance wrote that the incident started when he witnessed a driver crash into a wall while going very fast. After the accident, Chance broke a car window and removed an unconscious person from the car:

“AY so I never told this to the world but my friends can merch. I saved a persons life by myself on Easter Sunday this year omw to church. […] Basically I was driving to church dolo, about to go south on lakeshore and another car drives into the wall in front of me goin like 90 mph comin off the exit. I was the only person out there when it first happened and his car was on fire so I had to break his window take off his seatbelt let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out the car unconscious. Sidenote: I was only by myself at first, then two older men helped me pull folks out the front after I got the doors open.”

Chance also said he never found out the fate of the driver, but not long after posting the story, he tweeted, “A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!”

On the music side of things, Chance debuted a bunch of singles in 2018, which hopefully means 2019 will bring the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book.