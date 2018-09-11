Watch Chance The Rapper’s Pizza-Themed Horror Movie ‘Slice’ In Full

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The rapper/actor label has been around for a while now, whether you’re talking about Tupac, Will Smith, Eminem, or more recently, Kyle. Chance The Rapper is part of that group as well: Last month, a trailer dropped for Slice, a movie that goes as follows, according to the official synopsis: “In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors (Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper in a wild film debut) set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree.” Now, the movie is available to watch in full following its premiere at Chicago’s Arclight Cinema last night.

A review from the Chicago Sun Times reports that Chance isn’t really seen much during the movie’s first half, but once he pops up, “he’s a natural enough and likable presence.” The good news is that there’s reason to watch beyond Chance (although he’s certainly a peg): The aforementioned review gives the movie a respectable three-star rating, and the film also features Hannibal Buress, Stranger Things‘ Joe Kerry, Paul Scheer, and others.

This isn’t Chance’s first stab at acting: In 2015, he starred in the short film Mr. Happy, and said about being on camera at the time, “It wasn’t like I grew up with the idea of acting but I always liked film a lot. Since I was a shorty I’ve always thought that film acting was something dope. I actually got more into theater acting recently and just theater as an idea.”

Watch the trailer above, and watch the full movie via Google Play, iTunes, and other sources.