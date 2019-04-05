Getty Image

Rihanna and Childish Gambino teaming up? Honestly, what could be better than the potentially upcoming Guava Island being released? For those who don’t know, the internet went bonkers when a video that posted a trailer for the secret project was posted back in November. Phones were supposedly banned at the Pharos festival where this was shot, but people always find a way.

Today, fans started noticing Guava Island ads popping up on their Spotify. It says two things: “Saturday Night” and “April 13.” It’s supported by Gambino’s background vocals as well as him saying “I’ll see you at the show, everyone.” Some have speculated that the show he’s referring to is Coachella, which would seem right, but he’s on the lineup for Friday night, April 12.

Okkk, here comes the ad that have been popping up on Spotify #GuavaIsland pic.twitter.com/upiEQjGdOP — Haku (@_iStan4Rihanna) April 5, 2019

Another interesting part of the video is that when you click-through the advertisement, it takes you to the Spotify playlist Rap Caviar which has a “Presented by Guava Island” message underneath. One can definitely speculate that Guava Island could be a Spotify release but there’s absolutely no doubt that it has to be coming in the near future. Fans are probably just as excited, if not more excited, at the possibility of getting new music from Rihanna. We haven’t heard much lately from her on the music front outside of teasers of a new album and individual snippets of tracks like the one she did with PartyNextDoor.