Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — dropped the thought-provoking video for “This Is America” last weekend, and it’s caused a firestorm of reaction. I’m not going to bore anyone with another take on Glover’s polarizing work. I’m more focused on the cringe-worthy takes that paralleled one woman’s, “when God closes a Kanye, he opens a Childish Gambino” aphorism. There was also a tone-deaf observation that “Kanye declares himself a genius drops ‘poopty scoop,’ Donald Glover drops #ThisIsAmerica & says nothing.” Another person decreed that “Donald Glover is doing what Beyonce pretends she’s doing,” followed by “don’t @ me,” — which has never actually stopped a conversation on Twitter. And in this case, that person needs to have one.

Aside from the casual misogynoir of putting down Beyonce (or Janelle Monae) to extol Glover, these observations irk because it’s rare to see this kind of take when it comes to music with no illusions of social urgency. The next time Future releases a project, I don’t expect to see his fans opining that “Future talks about getting high the way Young Thug thinks he is” or “no one else is talking about having shooters like this.” The desensitization to “money, hoes, clothes” content is so rife that most would never think to police which artists can corner the market on it.

Surely, if Tee Grizzley and G Herbo get to shoot ‘em up with equal agency, then other Black artists deserve space to present their social and political statements independent of each other. Millennials get to enjoy an abundance of top-tier Black musicians presenting subversive art, but the impact is dampened by conversations that sway attention from the provocative topics they’re touching on.

In a recent piece, Billboard noted that, “fans have long lamented the disappearance of the fabled Old Kanye, but never before have they been so quick and so passionate to anoint his successor.” Which begs the question: Successor to what?

There may have been an era when Kanye was the solitary pop music avenue for content steeped in pro-Blackness and poignant social commentary, but that day is long gone. His approach has become a norm, not the exception, which renders the “new Kanye” concept too dated to even speculate on bestowing. It’s akin to suggesting that the Black community needs a unilateral leader — a la Malcolm X or Martin Luther King — as if there aren’t dozens of organizations fighting for Black liberation in a variety of contexts. Likewise, there are several festival-headlining acts within music pumping out provocative work that reflects the diverse spectrum of Blackness and challenges societal norms.