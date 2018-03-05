Getty Image

Donald Glover may be retiring the Childish Gambino persona soon, but apparently not without one last big hoorah. He’ll be ending his tenure as the last vestige of the Wu-Tang Name Generator era of internet with an arena tour hitting 13 cities throughout North America with Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd. The tour kicks off in Gambino’s native Atlanta and runs through the month of September, ending in Vancouver.

As surprising as it may be, the tour will actually be the first in support of the Grammy Award-nominated funk experiment, Awaken, My Love!, which birthed the ubiquitous mega-hit “Redbone.” “Redbone” also put Childish Gambino in the orbit of another big award show, as it soundtracked the opening of the Academy Award-winning(!) horror satire, Get Out, which won for Best Original Screenplay to the delight of director Jordan Peele.

It’s an honor Glover shares in spirit after winning an Emmy for the first season his FX dark comedy, Atlanta. The second season is already off to a rousing start, and Glover’s been making the press rounds in support of his role as a young Lando Calrissian (AKA Childish Landino) in Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s enough to make one wonder when exactly he sleeps — or if he ever does at all (maybe one personality takes over while the other rests?).

Meanwhile, Rae Sremmurd just dropped three new singles in support of their upcoming, super-sized triple album, Sr3mmLife, coming soon via Interscope Records.

Tour dates can be viewed below.

9/6 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

9/8 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/10 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

9/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/19 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/26 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

9/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

9/29 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

9/30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena