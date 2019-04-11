Getty Image

On Monday, we learned that ‘Guava Island’ — Rihanna and Donald Glover’s (aka Childish Gambino) collaborative film that was first teased months ago — would be premiered on Coachella’s live stream. Now, it is being reported that in addition to being shown on the festival’s YouTube live stream, film will also be available for free for 18 hours on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the project first appeared via grainy, fan-shot video from PHAROS festival in New Zealand last November. More detiails about the movie have since emerged. Slated to star alongside Rihanna and Glover are Letitia Wright — perhaps best known for her breakout performance as “Shuri” in Black Panther — and British actor Nonso Anozie.

Shot in Cuba last year and directed by Glover’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, the film is reportedly a “tropical thriller” about a local musician who wants to pull off “a scheme to rob his way into the good life, which quickly gets him in over his head.” Crack Magazine recently pointed out that the film’s cinematographer Christian Sprenger — who has also worked with Glover on Atlanta — listed the film as a “visual album” on his resume. This has led some to speculate that the film might double as the final Childish Gambino album.

You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video or watch it along with Childish Gambino’s headlining performance on the Coachella YouTube live stream this weekend.