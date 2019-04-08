Getty Image

The buzz for Donald Glover’s new secret project has steadily increased over the past few weeks, after an ad popped up on Spotify teasing that Guava Island, his rumored film with Rihanna, would make its debut the day after his Friday night Coachella set on weekend two. Now, there’s reason for even those who won’t be at the festival to get excited, as Youtube announced that it will not only live stream Coachella weekend two for the first time, it will also premiere Guava Island on its live stream.

The trailer for Guava Island first appeared via grainy, fan-shot video from PHAROS festival in New Zealand last November, leading to speculation from fans about its premise and cast. While the credits in the trailer identify it as “A Childish Gambino film” directed by close Glover collaborator Hiro Murai and stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie appear in the footage along with Rihanna, details have been tantalizingly scarce. Glover likes to play things close to the chest; before Atlanta premiered on FX in 2016, it was billed as the story of a rapper’s rise to stardom in the city’s underground rap scene, but the true extent of its sublime weirdness had yet to be revealed.

So, it looks like we’ll all have to tune in on Coachella’s Youtube stream to find out just what Guava Island really is… and whether Childish Gambino, the musician, is really as dead as we all thought.