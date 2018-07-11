Childish Gambino Surprise-Dropped Two More New Songs Of Silky, Summery R&B

Getty Image

It’s starting to get a bit hot outside, which means it’s time to get our summer soundtracks going. Everybody has their go-to warm weather picks (for me personally, it’s The Cure), and now Childish Gambino has a couple of new songs he’d like to submit for your summer listening consideration: Today, he dropped “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer,” which are now available as a single titled Summer Pack.

“Summertime Magic” has definite tropical vibes with its steel drums, and otherwise features some sunny vibes totally fit for dancing to. “Feels Like Summer,” however, is a more patient and relaxing R&B-influenced track, although both songs are pretty darn smooth. Gambino doesn’t rap on either track (so don’t go into this expecting more “This Is America“), opting instead to sing in his silky upper register and show off his versatility. The tracks are Donald Glover’s first new music since “This Is America,” and both were co-written and co-produced by Glover and longtime collaborator Ludwig Goransson.

Meanwhile, Glover is facing accusations of not being so original, since he stands accused of stealing “This Is America” from another rapper, a claim that Glover’s manager has vehemently denied. He will be touring extensively this fall, including a just-announced stop at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21.

Listen to “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer” above.