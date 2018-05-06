Childish Gambino Gets Political In His Darkly Satirical ‘This Is America’ Video

#SNL
Hip-Hop Editor
05.06.18

Childish Gambino‘s joyous dancing in his new “This Is America” video may seem like an expression of happiness, but the subject matter of the cleverly-edited, one-shot video is a far cry from the exuberance he demonstrates by hitting Blocboy JB’s “Shoot” dance. In fact, the disturbing imagery seems to be taking aim squarely at America’s continued love affair with guns and fractious relationship with Black Americans when it comes to police.

While Gambino cavorts shirtless in a warehouse, a small army of extras reenacts the chaos of a riot in the background before turning into what basically amounts to a zombie movie as they chase him through a darkened upper floor of the warehouse. He also guns down the choir that helps him sing the background vocals on the chorus, evoking the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, North Carolina perpetrated by white supremacist Dylan Roof.

Longtime fans of the formerly comedic rapper’s music may be a bit thrown by his transformation, but he’s been using surreal imagery to comment on the various plights of American society. The “This Is America” video adds a strong dose of criticism for his fellow rappers as they endorse turn-ups and criminal activity in the midst of the various crises plaguing Black Americans. He may be known primarily as a comedian but it looks like he’s got a bone to pick with his new music, and he’s not afraid to go dark to get his point across.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSCHILDISH GAMBINOSNLThis Is America

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 6 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP