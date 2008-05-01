Chris Brown – Forever

c.b. is trash
UT NO CHRIS IS NOT TRASH!!!
N-E WHO DIS VID3O ISZ BOMB! I LIKE HOW ITSZ DIFFERENT 4RM HIS OTHER VIDEOSZ LIKE WALL 2 WALL WUZ!
House + Ne Yo>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>House + Chris Brown
but
Chris Brown’s housing footwork>>>>>>>>>> Ne Yo’s housing footwork
sucks..
I like this, he’s expanding/growing as an artist with the looks of becoming a classic legendary artist in years to come…. though I would have liked for him to come out with ‘Picture Perfect’
wack song…vid is boring *yawns loudly*
he’s REALLY tryin to hard,mike should smack him for thinkin he can remake rock with you so soon is his career (well atleast TRY to)
ii thought dis was a hiphop blog dis song is def techno
it sounds like dat song here in your arms by hellogoodbye. . lmfaoo ii kno ii shouldnt kno anynames of techno songs nd damn sure not da artist lolol-smh
Ayy naw they definitely ruining CB’s career by trying to make him appeal to the masses. Its obivous to see that its forced. The good music is there in his catalogue the company just needs to go with what was working for him on the last album instead of trying to throw him to the masses. Good music will always overcome…
boogz nows too much…lmao!
nah if y’all ain’t get the memo looks like this is where hip pop or the money is going now that rihanna opened up the flood gates in a way… they probably been workin on this musical transition for a minute!
Folks in NY should really know what up.. y’all got a brand new radio station with a heavy morninng show and the station plays DANCE MUSIC!
The 80’s are almost back… with all the good and BAD!
This is not some 80s stuff. This is some modern euro techno stuff. It seems like mainstream Urban music is turning more and more into techno and I’m sorry but I’m not feeling it. This could’ve been a great track if it was a regular R&Bsong but it is what it is. I wish R&B would turn to more soulful and also be inspired by reggae and reggaeton.
Pop music is changing right now though..Techno and euro dance is getting more and more popular so I understand why some of these R&B cats put out songs like this.
