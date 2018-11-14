Getty Image

Miami duo The City Girls are in hot water again. After both Yung Miami and JT were exposed for colorist, homophobic, hateful tweets in August, Yung Miami slid further into the bigoted quicksand Tuesday by reiterating comments that “if I saw anything ‘gay’ in my son I would beat him” because “I wouldn’t want my son to be gay.”

She attempted to clarify that she had no problem with gay folks — and had gay people on her team — but she had already put her foot in her mouth by comparing “beating the gay away” to beating a child because they broke something. Being gay is clearly wrong to her. Her comments reignited ire from former fans who believe that the duo’s unearthed August tweets about dark skin women, Haitians and even six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter were too hateful to overlook, no matter how empowering records like “F*ck Dat N—-” are.

But along with the rightful outrage, there was a section of people who were relatively unbothered by her comments because they surmised that the City Girls were from the hood and that’s simply the kind of mindset that persists there. On Twitter, HBCU Professor Dr. Rondrea Mathis noted “the problematic ideology of the hood,” where “City Girls aren’t saying anything different from Boosie or Trick Daddy.” Another tweet stated that, the “city girl chick made a statement like any random person would from the hood,” and that “ppl from the hood not worried bout whats going on with gender or sexual orientation, n—-s is broke.”

That kind of defeatist, classist statement implies that “the hood” is somehow an inherently less humane place than any other community. It sounds too close to often-racialized pathology that people who grow up in low-income areas are unable to be discerning, civilized and compassionate because of their surroundings. It’s true that there are internalized phobias and masculinized ideologies in disenfranchised communities like the City Girls’ native Miami, but there’s not a dollar amount attached to them. Some people theorize bigotry as a consequence of being uneducated, but there are homophobic college professors like Aron Wall, who criticized the gay community as “promiscuous, reckless and obscene.”

There are politicians like Wes Goodman, Troy King, and Roy Ashburn, who have consistently voted against pro-LGBT measures and publicly condemned the community, but were then outed for their own sexual relationships with gay men. In their dissonance of condemning gay people while exploiting them for selfish means, the City Girls exist on a similar plane of hypocrisy as these well-off, conservative politicians — which dispels any notion of the hood being some solitary breeding ground for homophobia. The politicians wanted sex, and the City Girls want money, but neither want to view the LGTBQ community as full equals.

There’s homophobia on Wall Street, in Hollywood, in the sports world, in the tech industry, and any other sect of society you can think of, privileged or not. Homophobia is everywhere. Unlearning regressive politics aren’t about how much you’ve been formally educated or your income bracket, they’re about the effort you and the people around you put into socially educating yourself.

Black people who attempt to pair hateful worldviews specifically with low-income levels are in the same denial as white classists who attempt to lay all blame for racism on backwoods conservatives. It’s inherently dehumanizing and strengthens the insidious nature of homophobia by putting the blame on one group of people while marginalization festers systemically. When it comes to any measure of widespread oppression, we’re all culpable, and class isn’t a determinant. People from the hood, like Yung Miami and JT, are just as responsible for unlearning oppressive actions as anyone else.