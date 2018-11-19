Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bay Area noise rap crew Clipping. break down the Rick And Morty theme song in the video for, “Stab Him In The Throat.” Released by Adult Swim today, the lyrics video, which intersperses scenes from the cartoon, helps to parse rapper Daveed Diggs‘ humorous, syllable-stacking, reference-packed rhymes.

The experimental rap clique, which features one of the former principal cast members of the popular Broadway show Hamilton in Diggs, is perfect for the absurd humor and surreal adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, crafting a jangling, industrial-sounding beat from the show’s theme for Diggs’ skittering verses. Daveed incorporates a ton of jokes from within the late-night show’s world, including the ever-popular “Schwifty,” Szechuan sauce, and flappy folds.

“Stab Him In The Throat” comes from the Rick And Morty soundtrack on Sub Pop Records which features song from and inspired by the show. The soundtrack also includes “hits” from the show like “Terryfold” by Chaos Chaos and appearances from acts like Chad VanGaalen, Belly, and Mazzy Star, all of whom have been featured on the show.

On December 14, Sub Pop and Adult Swim will release a deluxe box set with the album on double-LP, a custom poster, a patch, a sticker, and a bonus 7” single. You can pre-order it here.