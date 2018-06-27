BENJI / CMULA

CMULA, born Christopher Ramsey in Chicago and later transplanted to sunny San Diego, is a rising rapper committed to putting his adopted home on the map. His debut album, Black Boy, is an intriguing amalgamation of the styles of both of his hometowns, combining the aggressive trap drums and heavy bass of Chicago’s drill scene with the laid-back, coastal vibes of San Diego. While his talent is self-evident, his increasing success is a testament to the idea that hard work and hustle pay off, putting him in perfect position to help make San Diego a hip-hop hotspot and CMULA a household name.

The 22-year-old rapper has slowly built his buzz independently, self-financing the production of Black Boy and its accompanying music videos, while networking at music festivals like SXSW to extend his reach and his contacts as far as Atlanta. Tapping into the local underground of the Peach State, CMULA was able to recruit some of the region’s most popular up-and-coming producers and artists, like Wheezy and Gunna, to his project, releasing it via his own label, Benji, with his manager, Harley Hoyt.

Water , woods, and lambos 🤑 A post shared by CMULA (@cmulamusic) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

CMULA says he became interested in making music at an early age, watching music videos instead of cartoons while growing up in Chicago. After moving to San Diego in 2010 for a fresh start with his mother, he became inspired by the local culture as he wrote and performed his first raps and freestyles. Two years ago, the nascent talent began to hustle in earnest, linking up with Hoit and Benji to pursue his dream of rap stardom.

His hard work has already paid dividends; a SXSW performance at the Dirty Dog this spring led to his connection with Atlanta’s Gunna, who makes an appearance on Black Boy, as well as gigs opening for established stars like Lil Yachty, Post Malone, and more. Now, he has a song with Gucci Mane in the works, he is setting his sights on mainstream notoriety as an artist whose DIY ethos sets him apart from other rappers who lucked into fame via viral hits or over-the-top gimmicks. CMULA wants to put himself, and his hometown of San Diego, at the forefront of hip-hop and he has the drive, persistence, and skills to make it happen.