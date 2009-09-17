Coldplay Performs, “Lost,” With Jay-Z

Sound sucks, better audio in the version below.
Kool shit….
How can anyone question him being the G.O.A.T….especially with BP3 being a classic! Jay-Z has that Rockstar longevity in the game!
i would lik 2 see a jay z collab album with cold play
how does jay do this? sell out these concerts! fuck me! you niggaz are great!
50 cent and g unit killed hiphop….they came in and turned it into wwf and they put out too much “gangsta rap” and beefed too many rappers …they oversaturated hiphop with their beefs to a point where rap beef is now a joke and rappers have less credibility and as a result rap doesnt sell nomore and rappers are now all seen as fake….just compare hip hop before and after 50 and tell me if i’m wrong
what could you possibly throw at this man? and here i thought niggaz was hatin! oh well! :)
@ #5 ; you really saying 50 killed hip hop? wtf lmao
You should give propz to that nigga. He joined Diddy and Jay-Z on the very top…only in a couple of years!
haters…I see yall!
Hov spitting some true shit. No doubt hes the GOAT
THE TEAM STRONG MOTHAFUCKAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOVITO GON MOTHAFUCK YOU AND YOU GON SMILE AND SAY THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OR FADE AWAY!!!!!!!!!!
@7
im not hating on the fact that he made money..that’s good for him….it’s good how all these rappers made money…what im sayin has nothing to do with hating im just saying that rap doesnt have the same image anymore…50 really took hiphop beef to another level….he took the realness out of it.. before rap beef used be serious…pac/ big…jay/nas etc and hip hop had credibility cause it wasnt unneccesary made up beef it wus on som real shyt…50 came along and literally beefed every rapper in the industry….he had som super lame unneccesary beefs like fat joe…rick ross…nas…camron…lil wayne..dj khaled..i mean the list goes on…he turned hiphop into a circus to a point where it had no more credibility what so ever…..AND all hip hop music ever had was credibility…credibility is the only reason rappers actually sold records now that it’s gone hiphop’s dead and Guess who’s to blame…
just cause 50cent diddy and jay-z al made a lotta money from hiphop doesnt mean they’re “GODS” now and we can’t say anything negative about them… they’re just regular rappers who hapened to make tons of money from the industry…theyre not activists, politicians or community leaders …they’re just rich rappers so if anyone has anything negative to say it’s not neccesarily hating and just cause theyre rich it doesnt mean we cant point out things they do wrong.
the main reson other than the internet that records aren’t selling is mtv, vh1, & somewhat bet’s fault.
I GOT A DIGITAL BOX OR WHATEVER LAST WEEK & ON THE SECOND & THIRD TEIR SPIN-OFFS OF THESE CHANNELS, THEY KEEP THE HITS COMING, VH1 SOUL, MTV JAMS, ETC.
VIDEOS, LIVE ARTISTS PERFORMANCES, INTERVIEWS, ARTISTS COUNTDOWNS, LIKE BET USED TO HAVE.
THEY EVEN PLAY THE OLD JOINTS MIXED IN.
i have not watched mtv since, well just “daddy’s girls” and that’s about it.
i still kinda watch bet, but 106 is not a priority as it used to be, they are a joke now & twitter crazy i mean no rap city, no hit list, thank god they still got access granted. bbut all these bs show are killing the culture, ya’ll remember teen summit, instead we franky & neffy, wtf.
i don’t watch vh1
mtv got rid of trl, direct effect, making the video, really anything having to do with music.
vh1, omg, they are a joke, with all these “of love shows”, the only thing they got is behind the music, which they just brought back.
IF PEOPLE WERE GIVEN A CHOICE BETWEEN WATCHING EITHER THE MAIN CHANNELS OR THEIR SPIN-OFFS, EVERYONE WHO LOVES MUSIC WOULD PICK THE SPIN-OFFS.
I WISH A ARTIST WOULD SPEAK OUT ABOUT THIS LIKE GREEN DAY & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HAVE DID AT THE VMA’S LAT WEEK & IN THE PAST.
i luv this song, THIS IS LIKE IN MY TOP 10 OF BEST ALL TIME SONGS.
FIRST JAY-Z WORKS WITH MY FAV HIP/HOP ROCK BAND “LINKIN PARK” WITH COLLISION COURSE
THEN HE DROPPED THIS JOINT WITH MY FAV ALTERNATIVE/WHATEVA BAND “COLDPLAY”
HYPE WILLIAMS DIRECTED THEIR LAST VIDEO, “VIVA LA VIDA” THAT ALBUM SOLD 745,000 COPIES LAST WHAT OCTOBER OF 08′
THESE BANDS MAKE GREAT MUSIC, IT JUST SOUNDS INCREDIBLE, TO ALL THE HIP-HOP HEADS OUT THERE WHO MAY NOT BE FAMILIAR WITH THEM. (((((DO YOURSELF A FAVOR & CHECK OUT THEIR ALBUMS, “HYRID THEORY”, METEORA, MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT” FOR LP
& “X&Y”, AND VIVA LA VIDA” FOR COLDPLAY. THE MUSIC & VOCALS ARE INCREDIBLE, ESPECIALLY THE INSTRUMENTS!!!!))))))
JAY’S VERSE ON THIS SONG, IS ONE OF HIS BEST EVER TO ME, WITH THE SUBJECT HE ADDRESSES ON IT & HOW HE DELIVERED IT. CLASSIC & WHY HE IS THE BEST, CAUSE ANYBODY WITH WORK SOMEONE FROM ANOTHER GENRE & MAKE A SH&TTY SONG, BUT IT’S THAT A SONG LIKE THIS CAN COME OUT. THAT’S WHEN BOTH ARTISTS ARE GREAT.
