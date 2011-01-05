Cory Gunz Speaks On Rick Ross Choosing The Same Album Title & Freestyles

Peter & Cory Gunz Freestyle
Cory Gunz On Rick Choosing His Album Title
Cory & Peter Gunz freestyle and Cory Gunz speaks on Rick Ross choosing the same title for his album, “God Forgives, I Don’t,” on Shade 45.
Props Karen Civil
I think it was a bitch made move by Ross … and I honestly think Cory’s whole camp should start beefing with Ross for that, that shit aint funny at all.
how you gonna steal a rappers album title the same year ?
WOW,now I see what people talking about, when it’s about Rick Ross being a character, thinks he’s a drug lord, faking stuff. Now he stealing other artist titles etc.
i never heard of it. who listens to corey guns??? i never heard of that title before i never even knew corey guns came out with anythng.
^Cory Gunz’s cd didn’t even drop yet you clown.
c’mon, ross will drop 3 more albums before cory drops 1. stop it. like ross was in the studio, came up with the title, and someone said.. “wait, that’s cory gunz tittle”. ahahahahahhahaha nigga’s probably don’t know who he is, and i’m sure they dont care.
@ droid95,STOP BEING A FOOL
Nothing to really talk about here. Somebody is always using somebody’s ideas. KRS made an album called blueprint and so did jay; Jay even stole the black album idea from Prince. Gunz has no room to complain. If he didn’t want it to happen he should have released it on time. 3 Years?
@DMVrollin: you really said, “I honestly think Cory’s whole camp should start beefing with Ross for that”?!?!?! If that’s what you think then you should just stop thinking… Fucking idiot… What’s the purpose of beef.
Ross is a great rapper but he is not original, everything about him is either bought borrowed or stoling ei. his name, the name of his label, (which he took from a well known brand), his persona, and the list goes on and on.
COSIGN WITH CONFLICT
CORY GUNZ WOULD EAT FAKE ROSS ANYDAY.
Rick Ross stays biting smh
He ain’t never dropping on cashmoney/youngmoney look at all the artist they got only Drake and Nikki Minaj dropped albums. By the time his shit come out we Ross might be retired by then…lol. Think about all the people who with them that ain’t dropped yet: Tyga,Lil Chuckie,Shawt Dog,Lil Twist,Gudda Gudda, Mack Maine,Starlito, Cory Gunz etc… they even had Yo Gotti under cashmoney for years. He bought himself out of his contract with them, now he making his own guape!!!
Cory Gunz the poor man’s Cassidy. Doesn’t get any worse than that.
cory gunz spits fire…and his father peter gunz still got it…..as far as ross stealin his title…kome on now…..its krazy and i co sign blaktrax31 jae millz supposed 2 drop a long time ago so wtf
smh…”I THINK IM COREY GUNZ!!!”
but like nas said…no ideas original
HELL JEAA!!Niggas cant rap like that,GUNZ HOLD IT DOWN!! FUCK RICK ROSS!!@ gomora cory bodied cass on body bags, cass had to spit way longer to stay up in his lane.
YEAH THAT WAS DIRT RICK ROSS SLOPPY ASMALAMA LICKUM FACE ASS GET YOUR OWN IDEAS YOU SUPPOSED TO BE THE BOSS
Cory gunz so dope dont know wat he’s planning but dont seem like he doin much im sure he’s paid tho. He gone up the bar to this shit regaurdless
Fuck Fake ass Ross he gone kill himself wit all these bitch moves!! He knows damn well he aint come up with dat shit! Gunz would be wrong to Lyrically Molest this nigga tho!
LOL, the fact that you listen to Rick Ross in the first place is as big a diss as I could ever come up with.
Gunna would eat that nigga for breakfast, fuck outta here. You can tell Cory is unhappy about it, but he gotta play the game right now. Be all political and shyt.
Cory is calm as fuck for his age if he was to spazz u couldnt get mad but he was ok with it and when wayne did him dirty he was ok with it again cory is cool as hell for that
THEY BOTH ARE LAME AND FAKE. ALL THESE HIP HOP NIGGAZ IS FAKE BUT U GULLIBLE ASS NIGGAZ LOVE IT THOUGH LMFAO. WEAK ASS ARTICLE ON WEAK ASS RAPPERS. KEEP YOUR PAPER UP
Yea I think he should never sign to Young Money/Cash Money because he going to be overshadow and under the limelight of rappers who he better then. Even if he used to write for Cash Money. Also look Nick Cannon hook him up with his own reality show on MTV which is going to attract many viewers. At Young Money he under so many other rappers who is also going their album before his and being promoted over him. They have Lil Wayne the founder, Mack Maine the president ,then they got Drake and Nicki who both got #1 platinum selling albums.Then Tyga and Lil Twist who are no where near him.Nikc Cannon should get Cory Gunz like more two more seasons of Son Of A Gun because one season with only 6 episodes is not enought . Nick Cannon could get Mariah Carey to be a feature on track and vice versa. Also Atlantic Records have succesful rappers as well too such T.I., Wiz Khalifa , Lupe Fiasco, and B.o.B.Also with Atlantic he woulds have some singles out and they would be promoting his first album right now.