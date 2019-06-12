Getty Image

Cyhi The Prynce has been working with Kanye West for about a decade now. The Georgia native made his first appeared on a track with his G.O.O.D. Music boss back in 2010, when he lent a verse to the song “So Appalled” which would eventually end up on West’s now-classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Since then, the pair have of course collaborated on a number of occasions. And according to XXL, the 34-year-old says that he and West have been back in the studio cooking up some new material.

“Me and [Kanye] are working on a few albums. So you’ll be getting them by the end of the summer,” he told the hip-hop outlet earlier this week. Cyhi declined to offer any further details about the nature of the material they’ve been working on, but, for West fans, it’s a welcome sign of activity following last fall’s Yandhi debacle. After a seemingly-improvised album rollout with billboards and talk of “women empowerment,” West’s ninth studio album was shelved indefinitely.

In the same interview with XXL, Cyhi did hint that we can expect some of the new material he and West have been working on to appear on the follow-up to his 2017 album No Dope On Sundays. “I’ve just been collecting all my pieces on the game board so when I present it, everybody sees it in a beautiful light. This is going to be five times better than my first album,” he said.