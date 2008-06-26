D-Block Set To Release New Album, “Prepare For Glory,” August 19th

One of New York’s most dynamic street cliques, D-Block preps their latest opus, August 19th’s “Prepare For Glory.”Anchored by core LOX members and platinum artists Jadakiss, Styles P. & Sheek Louch and also consisting of Poobs, Trav, Straws, A.P., T.Y., Bucky, Bully, Don D. & Large Amount, D-Block artists are collectively responsible for the sale of millions of units worldwide.
dblock’s the last hope for hard core hiphop..hardcore hiphops in a coma right now..thers only a couple niggaz left in y opinon.. theres dblock,saigon, hell rell maybe a few more i didnt mention but this genre(hardcore rap) is hangin on by a thread.
D-Block!!! ..Can’t Wait Till The Album Drops, It Should Be Hot.
fuck d block..been falling off since 2005..all the buzz and ain’t shit…styles tried being mainstream…jadakiss tried “ay bay bay” and “paris hilton”…sheek just wack as fuck…hardcore is out the question…ups is hiring because the ROC is not…get the fuck outta here..faggots..oh yeah fuck nigel d in his/her mouth….
dblock whuddddddup keepin this shit alive
Imma cop cuz I know it goin be hot!!! 914 representative striaght outta the “O” but I be down there on school street in them J’s sippin on that CRU and a brew or that razzburry cardi with my nigga Scama! F.D.I.A baby ya dig. Kiss was good my nig, lookin foward to that “kiss my ass”
who da fuck is scene kiddo…anyway D-BLOCK U BITCH ASS KANYE LOVIN ASS NIGGAZ lol
Scene Kiddo you wild bitch, anybody who don’t fuck with the LOX and DBLOCK their opinion shouldn’t count when it comes to anything. August 1 my born and August gon be the return of the real my dude, ask the ladies and the gentlemen ask the niggas n the bitch, DBLOCK is the shit. They may not got the money and so called power like majority of these ass kissin faggot MC’s do but they got the respect of the real and true hip hop heads. Me personally I would take the respect over money anyday, feel me. JERSEY, DBLOCK BITCH