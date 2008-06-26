D-Block Set To Release New Album, “Prepare For Glory,” August 19th

D-Block – That’s My Nigga

One of New York’s most dynamic street cliques, D-Block preps their latest opus, August 19th’s “Prepare For Glory.”Anchored by core LOX members and platinum artists Jadakiss, Styles P. & Sheek Louch and also consisting of Poobs, Trav, Straws, A.P., T.Y., Bucky, Bully, Don D. & Large Amount, D-Block artists are collectively responsible for the sale of millions of units worldwide.