Getty Image

Fast-rising Charlotte rapper DaBaby has been making headlines lately, but some would argue it’s been for all the wrong reasons. While his Baby On Baby mixtape has put his name on the charts and he’s generated plenty of buzz with his viral “Baby On Baby Out Now” freestyle, the last few times his name was in the news was for acts of violence. Over the weekend, a video of DaBaby knocking out a confrontational rival rapper in a mall went viral, while a week before that, DaBaby’s security was accused of administering an overzealous beating that sent a Massachusetts rapper to the hospital with a concussion.

Now, the promoters who booked him for the show where that beating took place say the emerging rapper owes them a replacement performance or a $22,000 refund. According to TMZ, NTS Entertainment says DaBaby took his advance for a performance at Centro Nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts, but after local rapper Don Trag got aggressive over a denied photo and met the business end of Baby’s security, DaBaby and crew dipped without touching the stage. Now, NTS is negotiating with DaBaby for a replacement show at a different venue in either Boston or Connecticut and hoping to avoid involving legal action.

However, the same cannot be said of Don Trag, who was reportedly put into a coma. Trag’s family has reportedly retained a lawyer to pursue a suit against DaBaby. Meanwhile, there’s a possible hiccup in the deal between DaBaby and NTS: DaBaby’s contract says he can leave if he feels his safety is threatened and maintains that NTS and the venue failed to provide adequate security, which means he wasn’t obligated to perform. NTS feels that there was no security issue and because his team was able to handle Trag, he was fine to perform. If they can’t reach a new agreement, Dababy may have another headache on his hands before he knows it.