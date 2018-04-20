Damian and Stephen Marley’s “Medication,” off the former’s 2017 album Stony Hill, was already a loving ode to weed. The former interpolates Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” to explain its medicinal properties: “Your leaves of green, your purples and blues / have cured little kids and old women too and I say to myself, what a wonderful herb.”

But today, in time once again for 4/20, these brothers and sons of Mount Kushmore inductee Bob Marley feature Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign in their “Medication” remix. Wiz and Ty’s verses are about smoking day and night while appreciating all its forms: indica, sativa, etc. They join the Marleys in the remix’s accompanying video to hang out at medical marijuana dispensaries like City Compassionate Caregivers in Los Angeles.

Add this “Medication” remix to the growing list of songs you should blare on this national holiday. Yesterday Jack Johnson released “Willie Got Me Stoned,” an acoustic ditty about that time Willie Nelson got him so stoned that he lost all his money during a game of poker. The “Medication” remix isn’t even the only 4/20 song that Wiz released today. “4/20 Freestyle,” produced by Mike Will Made It, may as well become Wiz’s new signature song. Listen below.