Damn How Many Chains Can One Man Have

How much do you think all that jewelry is worth? Check out his competition OJ the Juiceman below.
DAMN BOOSIE!! LOL HE NEED TO GIVE AWAY SOME JEWELRY
@StephSODMG
100k….
all that shit hollow!
as much as yung bergs transformers chain..lol
waste of money
I’m sorry, its hard to take any of these niggas seriously. To me these shits is all fake. None of these cats is multi-platinum. None of em seem to make smart moves to stretch their money such as investing in the right stuff. Boosie got so much legal trouble, I doubt he has more money than his lawyers. So my question is this: If its obvious that your not a multi-millionaire (cause Wayne, T-Pain, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy seem to be the only young legitimate ones in the game), then why wear jewels like you are? We dont beleive you, you need more moneeeeeeeeey.
F A K E!!!!!!!!!!!!!
even if their all fake
that is a bunch of bunk he got on him garbage grade crap! smdh
down south niggas buy the worst quality jewels in the world,10 carat gold not even 14 or 18 definitely not 24 carat .secondly its hollow not solid u can hear it when they clank together ,third their diamonds (if they even wearing diamonds cuz a lot of these niggas wear a high grade simulated stone called moisinites which look very close to diamonds) are garbage. they low grade d class cloudy ass diamonds. boosie shit probably WORTH 95 to 110 thousand dollars,but jewelers beat rappers in the head since they don’t know shit so he probably paid anywhere from 200 to 250 thousand. and oj worth about 60 thouh but he payed 150 thou. my parents owned a jewelry store for 15 years trust me these rappers are wearing trash.
Swap Meet aint no joke son.
rocking more than 1-2 chains is so 2003!
Those fuckin rings are OD too!! There aint a ma fuckin reason in the world why anyone should be wearin 3-4 rings per hand….that shit is corny as fuck!!!
Even if it’s real who cares. Who the hell wants to walk around looking like that? that ish look so tacky it’s not even funny. To Spend so much money on something that makes you look like a damn joke.
i knew some how some way somebody would use this as an oppurtunity to say something negative about the south,let’s end this bs once and for all there’s nothing anywhere in the usa that southerners don’t have,haven’t seen,haven’t worn,haven’t drove,haven’t fucked,and haven’t owned,it’s like blacks in the north somehow feel superior,your ancestors were slaves too,your mostly discriminated against,broke and living in concentrated poverty,your treated as a sub-culture that’s why you have a different culture,from your dress to your walk and talk,go check out the xclan i think they coined the phrase my brother my brother can’t you tell your just the bottom of a deep dark well,that region hating is self hating stop that shit for real,and if that’s what they wanna wear more power but i hope they aren’t suprised if they get killed over that bullshit.
@atlantabyrdgang
Just answer this question….do you really think that looks good?
Them niggas still be trapin so that shit might be real
how can you tell its hollow wat sound does it make(only rock a 14k gold chain baby so i wouldnt know about it thats why i ask)
@atlantabyrdgang lol he said there’s nothing anywhere in the usa that southerners don’t have,haven’t seen,haven’t worn,haven’t drove,haven’t fucked,and haven’t owned
Are you sure sure? i think you just trying to rep your south i mean props for standing out for your side but trust me there is things that u guys didn’t see,didnt owned, didnt worn didn’t w.e same her in NY same in LA same everywhere there is something always that not everyone has or own or w.e you trying to say and your statement was just ignorant.
this shit is fake as fuck. Everybody knows that. These niggas aint got that type of bread. Why u think niggas Like 50, Jay, Russel Simmons n Diddy Barely b rockin chains n shit. The real chains cost alot. They got the money but they aint got waste it on some bling. Niggas need to put down them fake ass chains n shit. We living in a recession Nigga!
They look like idiots when they od like that, fake or not. One chain is enough. 2 is fine. After that you look wak and like u trying to hard. ONE diamond chain not with designs and all that shit, JUST THE ROPE looks good and not tacky like this.
-NY
OJ on Gucci Mane DICK!!!!!! LMAO!!!
This makes me think of I’M GONNA GET YOU SUCKA when they OD’n on gold chains lol
@atlantabyrdgang regarding the havent worn or seen
To the best of my knowledge i aint seen no southern rapper wear stussy, originalfake, reigning champ, 10 deep, red wing, hermes, ransom or even the high fashion brands and im not talking gucci and prada etc
The south usually waits til someone else major wears a brand and then they jump on it and over do it. The south as a whole arent trend setters as far as clothes and fashion goes.
FAKE AND LAME
boosie is realer than the majority of the north niggas in the rap game
Who Got The Most Dope Chains In The Game?
Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan
because i spit hot fiyaaa.
Billy these dudes arent still trappin. They might invest a little dough in the game here and there, but they are lying about trapping still. I remember when Lil Wayne got popped i had to explain to some of my coworkers that dammit Lil Wayne was not selling drugs while on tour, thats his own personal stash. I cant believe these dudes have so many people fooled.
Weezy blog, one chain that costs more than all 5 of your big chains.
WELL, HE AND GUCCI HARDLY EVER ON, BUT ALWAYS REPPIN’
Buffoonery smh…
In my opinion I do think its ridiculous what they’re spending their money but that’s the mentality some people have to just others their success. @ #8, as you for putting all South into one category really shows how slow and closed minded you are. Saying all down South ni**aa buy jewelry like that is like saying all blks are lazy. Get cha facts straight about the South before you start criticizing.
2-7 all day, youz a fool
This is just silly now…
^^^ and i bet ur asian *smfh*
Those are not real diamonds. NEXT!!!!
Both these cats do more shows than most MULTI-PLATINUM ARTISTS! At 20k per show! So i wouldnt be suprised if MOST of the jewels was real
1. slick rick
then …
da rest
got dayum gucci you quick as fuck. 2 sides to everything, its most likely fake.
A Man can have has many chains he wants 2… but the question is… how many chains a man could have on his NECK… cause seriously i hate seing muh fuckars… with 12 chains on their NECKS, that’s just ridiculous, wear one or 2… its enough…. everybody knows you are rich and you got diamonds….
nice, but this don’t sell records
@ noelle “dang noelle, I’s a fool”? I had to talk like you a little lol. “youz a fool”? In society, some people purchase things to show their success. Some buy houses, some buy expensive cars, some invest, and some buy chains. I think only a fool will sit and wear so much jewelry buy who am I to tell another grown man what to buy and what not to. Its his money. I think its dumb but again, I didn’t buy it, he did. So “I’s not a fool”.
And oh yeah, Noelle and Gary, I’m an african american with a general management degree. The deadliest specie on the planet.
2-7 so you a nigga that works as the manager of mcdonalds lol
You spoke like noelle already when you wrote “get cha facts straight”. The people in the south do all act the same its sad. There’s a small, a very small percentage of people in the south that dont act like buffoons, who are obsessed with another mans finances and belongings. The south is one of the only places where people excuse niggaz actions and lacking music based on the fact that “he got more money than all of us”.
Nobody is telling them what to spend their money on. And even if we did they wouldnt listen unless lil wayne, gucci or soulja boy cosigned it. Then maybe they would do it. They are mindless followers.
@VA sounds like you’re a lil upset with my academic success. And “cha” and “youz” is total different. “Youz” is like saying “you is”. Youn a**hole…lol. Oh by the way, no I don’t work at McDonadls, but if I did, you’d be the one I’ll say “VA could you drop some more fries? And no you can’t get next friday off.” Lmao!
WOWWWWWWWWW…lemme just say, these guys look very foolish with all that damn jewerly on. I don’t like to promote gun use, but I hope these niggas is packing heat, because all that stupid jewerly is just shouting, “ROB ME, ROB ME, PLEASE.” I know someone gonna defend them by saying, “oh stop hating he gettin money or it cost more than your house,” so what??!! Are they paying your bills? C’mon son…We gotta find better things to invest our money on.
THE SAD THING IS THAT PEOPLE ACTUALLY LOOK UP TO THESE CLOWNS.
Didn’t anybody learn from Brisco?
I said something about it because it didnt have shit to do with the topic at hand. You stating that was unnecessary. But learn to spell 2-7. Your obviously showing your so called academic success in all your comments.
some people dont knwo hwo to spend their money. but hey it’s their money.
@ VA, I’m not bragging about anything, but you’re the one who said I worked at McDonalds because I replied to someone who thought I was asian or a fool. The topic is about his chains. Not about stereotyping all people from the South. There are a lot of people down South, like I am, that all these chains are not called for and its a bit much, but no need to put ALL Southern rappers are the same.
If you were to chop off OJ’s right arm at that very moment, I could probably pay for a year of school. (FASFA included)
all southern rapper are the same
its the southern MCs that are different and deserve respect homie shout to 3 stacks and the southern likes of him
