Damn Now Yung Berg’s Chain Is On Tour Without Him

Adding insult to injury…
Yung Berg Breaks The Silence: Speaks On The Chain Snatching & New Mixtape
MERRY CHRISTMAS YUNG BERG AHAHAHAHA
damn that nigga Trick Trick is WAAYYYYY too old to be actin so immature. don’t get me wrong, Young Berg needed to be taught a lesson, but damn Trick. You are pushin 40 and Berg ain’t even 20…and you still have his chain. Damn, i thought you said you through it away- thats more respectable then carrying it around with you.
ignorance at its best! old ass niggas!
All these niggaz need to take a class some where and do something with they selves.
if im not mistaken yung berg is hotter than this nigga right now. maybe he’ll get it back after trick’s album drop. either that or they gonna ave to break dat shit down and take out the diamonds caz no matter how small a nigga is i aint walkin round without 6 niggaz around me knowin i got they shit round my neck. they cant really use that for anything else other than promo, nigel u shud take this down these niggaz are irrelevant
old fool….ain’t you somebody’s grandfather…bum ass trick!!
Officer Ross dont just sit there arrest that man for stolen property. U found DMX yesterday @scott storch house. Now i know you can find that chain.
ignorance at its finest
@RBGdUP
young Berg is 23 years old. He’s a grown as man, why niggas acting like he’s a teenager? I agree about that Trick Trick dude. He’s an immature mothafucka
How he gonna punish his daughter for taken pictures with it and then go and do some shit like this? Parenting at its best right here lol.
this is fuckin jks haha..berg seriously got caught slippin
LMAO @ this fool. I can’t beleive this 40+ unknown nigga think this is a good look. he’s acting like a kid. lol
lmaoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
trick u a lame nigga ifu say its so fake y u still got it n playn with it ifi was berg id show the cops this tape n get all u niggas indited by the police or feds u have stolen proprty u dumb as fuck y u online camera wit stolen property lame ass nigga u are a discrasce to black people
“Damn Now Yung Berg’s Chain Is On Tour Without Him” – RTNY
LMFAOOOOOO!!! FUNNIEST SHIT U EVER SAID
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You dont get no points for this. Berg needed to be taught a lesson and that lesson was taught, but running with the shit months later after the issue is dead is lame + your 40yrs old, old ass nigga go get a government job or somehting stop beefing with these little wack lames we call rappers.
“Officer Ross dont just sit there arrest that man for stolen property. U found DMX yesterday @scott storch house. Now i know you can find that chain.”
I’VE SENT MY BEST GOONS ALREADY,AWAITING RESPONSE AS I TYPE THIS
okay the yung berg situation’s getting really really lame now..old ass immature niggas are snathing an ugly fake piece of transformer chain to a wack ass rapper!who cares about Berg now…he’s not even a rapper for me (he’s more like an easy target for everybody)punching bag nigga!
So disrepectful.
newyaz…”where my drinks…not the red 1’s any yella”…LOL
These niggas are bums. If its so cheap, why you still got it? it aint like you took it from a real gangster.
Who gives a fuck about the chain u old ass nigga. Give the lil nigga his shit back. I’m tired of these videos of these ol’heads showin off somebody elses chain. WTF. NY
oh wow…dang that’s some crazy shit i am definitely sending this video through my myspace friends list…
damn, although the piece itself may look a little light on the scale, i like the decepticon side tho…i forgot that it was two sided!!
hilarity
Here we go again …lol…lol… more broke ass mother fuckers.. Get your own money dogs, and get off the dick of the next man…. So what if his joint is fake, what’s it to you…. Damn, all we do as black people is try to put each other down?????? Then to top it off, those cat’s are like 50 years old and still talking shit like kids lol..llol..lol… Ya’ll mothers fuckers need to wake up, it’s more to life then being a nigger, asshole… I try not to use that word, but as i said b4, you have people of color and you have niggers and those old mother fuckin niggas….1
MERRY CHRISTMAS YUNG BERG AHAHAHAHA
damn that nigga Trick Trick is WAAYYYYY too old to be actin so immature. don’t get me wrong, Young Berg needed to be taught a lesson, but damn Trick. You are pushin 40 and Berg ain’t even 20…and you still have his chain. Damn, i thought you said you through it away- thats more respectable then carrying it around with you.
ignorance at its best! old ass niggas!
All these niggaz need to take a class some where and do something with they selves.
if im not mistaken yung berg is hotter than this nigga right now. maybe he’ll get it back after trick’s album drop. either that or they gonna ave to break dat shit down and take out the diamonds caz no matter how small a nigga is i aint walkin round without 6 niggaz around me knowin i got they shit round my neck. they cant really use that for anything else other than promo, nigel u shud take this down these niggaz are irrelevant
old fool….ain’t you somebody’s grandfather…bum ass trick!!
Officer Ross dont just sit there arrest that man for stolen property. U found DMX yesterday @scott storch house. Now i know you can find that chain.
ignorance at its finest
@RBGdUP
young Berg is 23 years old. He’s a grown as man, why niggas acting like he’s a teenager? I agree about that Trick Trick dude. He’s an immature mothafucka
How he gonna punish his daughter for taken pictures with it and then go and do some shit like this? Parenting at its best right here lol.
this is fuckin jks haha..berg seriously got caught slippin
LMAO @ this fool. I can’t beleive this 40+ unknown nigga think this is a good look. he’s acting like a kid. lol
lmaoooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
trick u a lame nigga ifu say its so fake y u still got it n playn with it ifi was berg id show the cops this tape n get all u niggas indited by the police or feds u have stolen proprty u dumb as fuck y u online camera wit stolen property lame ass nigga u are a discrasce to black people
“Damn Now Yung Berg’s Chain Is On Tour Without Him” – RTNY
LMFAOOOOOO!!! FUNNIEST SHIT U EVER SAID
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You dont get no points for this. Berg needed to be taught a lesson and that lesson was taught, but running with the shit months later after the issue is dead is lame + your 40yrs old, old ass nigga go get a government job or somehting stop beefing with these little wack lames we call rappers.
“Officer Ross dont just sit there arrest that man for stolen property. U found DMX yesterday @scott storch house. Now i know you can find that chain.”
I’VE SENT MY BEST GOONS ALREADY,AWAITING RESPONSE AS I TYPE THIS
okay the yung berg situation’s getting really really lame now..old ass immature niggas are snathing an ugly fake piece of transformer chain to a wack ass rapper!who cares about Berg now…he’s not even a rapper for me (he’s more like an easy target for everybody)punching bag nigga!
So disrepectful.
newyaz…”where my drinks…not the red 1’s any yella”…LOL
These niggas are bums. If its so cheap, why you still got it? it aint like you took it from a real gangster.
Who gives a fuck about the chain u old ass nigga. Give the lil nigga his shit back. I’m tired of these videos of these ol’heads showin off somebody elses chain. WTF. NY
oh wow…dang that’s some crazy shit i am definitely sending this video through my myspace friends list…
damn, although the piece itself may look a little light on the scale, i like the decepticon side tho…i forgot that it was two sided!!
hilarity
Here we go again …lol…lol… more broke ass mother fuckers.. Get your own money dogs, and get off the dick of the next man…. So what if his joint is fake, what’s it to you…. Damn, all we do as black people is try to put each other down?????? Then to top it off, those cat’s are like 50 years old and still talking shit like kids lol..llol..lol… Ya’ll mothers fuckers need to wake up, it’s more to life then being a nigger, asshole… I try not to use that word, but as i said b4, you have people of color and you have niggers and those old mother fuckin niggas….1