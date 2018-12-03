Def Jam Recordings

DaniLeigh’s eclectic debut, The Plan, is a fascinating study of the promising new directions hip-hop music is headed in, one of the most innovative of 2018. This 12-song project includes genre-twisting combinations of whispery R&B melodies and jaw-jutted, confident raps, and rest assured, The Plan ultimately find its home comfortably within the realm of hip-hop alongside crowd-pleasing projects from Migos and curated experiences like Astroworld. That it’s the 22-year-old’s debut album is all the more impressive.

The polish on display on The Plan is no doubt at least partially owed to the singer/rapper/dancer’s early association with the legendary Prince, whose fingerprints are likewise all over another innovative hip-hop soul mashup from this year from Janelle Monae. DaniLeigh, a South Florida native who moved to LA at 16 to pursue a career in the business, met the Purple Rain creator while dancing in music videos and using her distinct vocals as a musical “secret weapon” to earn invites to recording sessions. He took a liking to the young singer, putting her in charge of the direction on his 2014 video “Breakfast Can Wait” at just 18, and shepherding her budding music career.

His influence is readily apparent; while The Plan‘s combo of trunk-rattling, boldly delivered raps and feathery midnight soul, the confidence with which Dani glides between the two is the result of a nurturing mentorship that is rare in much of today’s pop music. There are a great many stars of Dani’s age, gender, and aesthetic who are guided toward bright, synthetic dance pop, who are encouraged to glam-up their presentation, to sell sex, and suppress their natural creative instincts for freaky lyrical experimentation and musical risks. In hip-hop, this extends into wardrobe decisions, collaboration choices, and more. But for DaniLeigh, her creative personality remains distinct and her most charming, affecting weapon.