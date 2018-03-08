Getty Image

Jerrod Carmichael will be teaming with Sony Pictures to produce a documentary based on Harlem, NY fashion icon Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day. The movie will be based on Dan’s upcoming memoir that is set to be released in 2019. Carmichael, who is best known for writing and executive producing his recently wrapped The Carmichael Show on NBC, is writing the documentary with producer Josh Bratman.

The documentary is a coming-of-age story set to take place in 1980’s Harlem, where a fashion renaissance was taking place alongside the rise of hip-hop. Dapper Dan, known as “The Godfather of Hip-Hop Fashion,” was a pioneer of high-end streetwear — creating custom pieces for a number of big names in the industry. His pieces not only attracted people locally, but they amassed a huge fanbase of hip-hop mainstays like Salt-N-Pepa, P. Diddy, Jay-Z, and Aaliyah.

His styles defined an era, but when high fashion brands brought him down due to litigation, his story had an abrupt ending. However, a collaboration with Gucci has brought his name back into the public eye. As he prepares to to relaunch his brand through an exclusive atelier with the high fashion brand — it’s clear that his story has come full circle. The documentary doesn’t have a date as of yet, but Dan’s resurgence is already being felt in 2018 — Salma Hayek rocked his collaboration with Gucci last weekend.