Getty Image

There’s so much fantastic hip-hop talent out there right now, and the good news is that later this year, virtually all of it will be in the same place. Goldenvoice — which is best known for putting on Coachella and a number of other big-time festivals — is introducing a new hip-hop-focused Las Vegas fest, Day N Vegas. The festival has unveiled its inaugural 2019 lineup, and it’s a big one, headlined by J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott.

The event will go down between November 1 and 3 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Performing across the fest’s two stages on Friday are J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, Miguel, 6lack, Nav, Goldlink, JID, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Earthgang, Saba, and others.

Saturday is led by Scott, and will also feature Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, Sheck Wes, Rich The Kid, Blueface, Rico Nasty, King Combs, and more.

Kendrick Lamar will headline on Sunday, and the final day will also feature Tyler The Creator, Schoolboy Q, Brockhampton, Kali Uchis, Ski Mask The Slump God, Flatbush Zombies, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Smino, Ab-Soul, Boogie, Doja Cat, YBN Cordae, G Herbo, Hoodrick Pablu Juan, and others.

Tickets go on sale on June 28 at noon PT. Check out the full 2019 Day N Vegas poster below, and learn more about the fest and tickets at its website.