

Hopefully you haven’t been missing the cool, upbeat and collected vibes of Daz Rinko. We’ve been doing our best to share the wealth this emerging star from Memphis has been bringing to the table and now Rinko’s hard work is culminating in the form of his new project, Lifted.

Navigating around negativity and sideways situations, Daz has somehow managed to bottle only good energy for his latest release, providing nine tracks of positive vibes and no filler. Early risers have already been blessed with the dance-floor-ready vibes of “Angel” and “Luv Ya,” while other highlights like the high energy “Vibe Wit Me” and equally uptempo “Come Again” keep the party going. Hell, even the “LAC (Interlude)” is lit. While the project might be somewhat one-sided in sound, Daz’s relatively uptempo beat selections are never over the top, so the feel good vibes feel organic and not forced, creating cohesiveness instead of clutter.

Next time you’re in the need of a pick me up, let your guard down and stream Daz Rinko’s Lifted project below. You won’t be disappointed.