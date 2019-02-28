Getty Image

On Monday, hip-hop trio De La Soul caused a minor stir when they posted a message to their Instagram account announcing that they had entered into discussions with their former label Tommy Boy Records about releasing their back catalog onto all digital streaming platforms. The announcement was big news considering the legendary group’s legion of fans have never been able to stream any of De La’s first six albums, which includes 1989’s landmark 3 Feet High and Rising. The following day De La Soul posted yet another message to Instagram, this bringing slightly less celebratory news.

Dear Fans…The music WILL be released digitally. After a long 30 years of good music and paying their debt to Hip Hop, De La Soul unfortunately will not taste the fruit of their labor. Your purchases will roughly go 90% Tommy Boy, 10% De La. Thank you. Sincerely yours, #thephantom2milliondollardebt

This announcement, drew the ire of many fans and one Questlove. Many found found the split to be not only unfair and exploitative, but also a slap in the face to one of hip hop’s most pioneering and influential groups. It now seems, a party wiht a stake in the situation is stepping in.

On Wednesday evening, De La Soul posted a third message to their instagram.

This one read, “Dear Fans, just got off the phone with Tidal. In support of the artist, Tidal has decided not to stream our catalog until this matter has been resolved. Thank you Tidal… Thank you Jay.”

It appears Jay Z and Tidal are standing in solidarity with De La Soul.