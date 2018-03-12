Working on the new album with Andrew Adamson A post shared by Death Grips (@bbpoltergiest) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Death Grips have been keeping their social media presence pretty limited of late, to the point that even a peep from the trio causes their cult-like following to get in an uproar, complete with loads of “Death Grips online” posts. Their last bit of music, the 22-minute opus “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” is nearly a year old, and the album that was thought to be a part of has yet to emerge. Still, the group does offer cryptic updates and clues, like in September when they claimed to be working with noted glass biter Lucas Abela.