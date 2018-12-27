Getty Image

Dej Loaf is back. The Detroit rapper apparently took a break from music in 2018, but returned with a brand new EP of back-to-basics bangers titled Go Dej Go, Vol. 1. While 2017 singles like “Changes” and “No Fear” and collaborative mixtape, F*ck A Friend Zone with R&B singer Jacquees seemed to signal a musical shift for the once-aggressive spitter who debuted with he chest-pounding “Try Me,” it looks like she’s back to boasting, bragging, and threatening haters with her signature Motor City swagger on this new EP, which features six songs and zero guests. While it’s only available for preview right now, the rapper shared her first single, “Last Time I Checked,” on Soundcloud last month.

The new collection takes Dej back to the mean, streetwise aesthetic of her debut mixtape, Sell Sole, with hard-hitting beats, heavy bass, and the half-sung, punchline-riddled raps that she made her name with back in 2015. “I’m sorry I don’t got no big butt to pose / but I know some places that your man would go,” she snarls on “Last Time I Checked,” where she also boasts that she “can make a gangster cry real tears.” With Dej jumping on the 2018 EP trend as a way to remind listeners of her dagger sharp rhyme skills, it’s likely only a matter of time before her debut album lands as well, hopefully sometime in 2019. If Go Dej Go is any indication of its direction, it looks like she’ll not only live up to the sky high expectations that she garnered in 2015, she’ll surpass them like a boss. Pre-order the EP below.