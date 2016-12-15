Throughout her short time in the industry, Dej Loaf has always been very vocal about how thankful she is for the opportunities music has afforded her and how grateful she is to share those blessings with her family. With it being that special time of year, she premiered her newest song, “All I Want for Christmas,” featuring Kodak Black, as the two reflect on the many ways they’ve been blessed. For both young MCs, it’s more about giving than receiving.

And as for how the collab came about, let Dej explain:

“Def Loaf? Kodak Black? Christmas record? Something you wouldn’t expect! I thought it would be dope to get Kodak Black on this record so I reached out and he was with it! So we put together something special for you. This is such a special time of the year. The time when you get to express gratitude and show love. So that’s what we did. I hope y’all enjoy it. Happy Holidays!”

The song itself is sentimental as Dej shouts out her mom for making every Christmas special and makes mention of wanting to spend time with a special someone she’s been missing. Kodak even shows his more sensitive side by admitting how thankful he is to be home from jail to spend time with his family, thanking them for standing beside him while he was down. “Then hit the club and make it rain, I ain’t talking no reindeer, And all I wanted for Christmas was to be here, Now I’m hoping I could spend it with you this year,” he raps.

Listen to “All I Want for Christmas” below and add this new entry to the catalog of yuletide raps alongside Run-DMC and Outkast.