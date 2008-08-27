Denzel Washington Donates 100k To His Former Community

Earlier this month, Washington donated $100,000 of his own money to the cause and he hopes future students will have the same opportunities that he had while growing up.

“If there were no athletic programs in Mount Vernon, I would not be the Denzel Washington that you know today,” he said.

“I was upset and I am still upset about what’s going on, and I am going to find some answers,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.

To save Mount Vernon’s winter sports teams, the community needs to raise another $270,000 by mid-October.

You can join the campaign to save interscholastic sports in Mount Vernon Schools:

Volunteer to raise money! Write a check! Contributions are 100% tax deductible. Checks can be made out to: “Mount Vernon Educational Foundation, Inc.” with a Memo: “Sports” or “Save Our Sports” and sent to:

Ms. Ronnie Cox, President
Mount Vernon Educational Foundation
P.O. Box 476
Fleetwood Station
Mount Vernon, NY10552

Full Story: WCBS

Props to Denzel for not just talking about a problem and taking steps to solve it.

TAGSDENZEL WASHINGTON

