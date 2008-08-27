Denzel Washington Donates 100k To His Former Community

Earlier this month, Washington donated $100,000 of his own money to the cause and he hopes future students will have the same opportunities that he had while growing up.
“If there were no athletic programs in Mount Vernon, I would not be the Denzel Washington that you know today,” he said.
“I was upset and I am still upset about what’s going on, and I am going to find some answers,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.
To save Mount Vernon’s winter sports teams, the community needs to raise another $270,000 by mid-October.
You can join the campaign to save interscholastic sports in Mount Vernon Schools:
Volunteer to raise money! Write a check! Contributions are 100% tax deductible. Checks can be made out to: “Mount Vernon Educational Foundation, Inc.” with a Memo: “Sports” or “Save Our Sports” and sent to:
Ms. Ronnie Cox, President
Mount Vernon Educational Foundation
P.O. Box 476
Fleetwood Station
Mount Vernon, NY10552
Full Story: WCBS
Props to Denzel for not just talking about a problem and taking steps to solve it.
100k cuz i guess the community should do what they have to to come up with the rest? anyway nice contribution!
Diddy should follow suit and double up and drop 2 hunnit stacks and Mr. Ben Gordon, mt.vernons poster child should drop the rest of that fetti to keep the ball rollin cuz if u follow westchester Sports….. yes I said “westchester” mt.vernon has a long legacy of producing quality teams in both football and basketball. On another note big up to all my guys in Ossining 914…..F.D.I.A
LOL 100K is a lot nice thing of Denzel to do props to him!
Speaking of Denzel isn’t he a republican? It would be interesting to know who he support McCain or Obama?
Well, if denzel is republican then he’ll support Mccain
dont he get 20mill a movie…y didnt he give da whole 270k???
Im glad he Gave 100k Becuz he didnt have 2 do dat he’s not obligated to do anything!!..so why we questioning what his contribution was?? anywayz dats a good look for denzel!!
#6…..
100k cuz i guess the community should do what they have to to come up with the rest? anyway nice contribution!….
im not trying to downgrade denzels contribution but like dude above me said he gets like 20 mil a film..270k for him is like 10 dollars for me
but wuteva giving is giving
props to denzel..came thru with class on this one
real is real thats dude gets 20 mil a film or something whwy he didnt give the whole 270 stacks they only have to october smh he gave back but in away thats mad wack for him not to give the whole thing
I love to see our men giving back to their communities but I’m with mateo, crooklyn’s finest, and e. He makes 200 times that with a few months of work on somebody’s movie set. He could’ve easily given the entire amount. But, at least he gave something which is a hell of alot more than we can say for some of these other black entertainers.