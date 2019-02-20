Desiigner Calls Kanye West Crazy On His ‘Thotiana Remix’

Getty Image

“Thotiana” is the gift that keeps on giving. Since its release last June, the song has propelled Blueface from high school parking lot gigs to the Billboard Hot 100. It’s also attracted more than a few remixes. Fellow Los Angeles rapper YG has taken a crack at it, Nicki Minaj gave it her own spin, even Cardi B wanted in on the fun. Now it seems we can add the name of one more rapper to that list.

On Tuesday, New York rapper Desiigner released his “THOTIANA Remix” to Soundcloud. On the track, the Brooklyn native’s two-minute rendition is filled with the requisite number of requests for “Thotiana” to buss down and he doesn’t stray too far from what the many others before him have done. However, there is a line in the song that has caught the attention of listeners: “I got it going crazy like Desiigner / Or got it going crazy like Kanye,” the 21-year-old raps. Some have interpreted the bar as a shot at his GOOD Music boss Kanye West.

While the way Desiigner phrases the lines in the song makes the intended meaning of “going crazy like Kanye” somewhat ambiguous, he seemed to express his feelings on the matter more clearly in a video posted to his Instagram story earlier this month. “I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n**ga. Y’all n**gas think he’s the genius. Y’all think that n***a’s the shit. But to me, n**ga, that n**ga’s crazy, n**ga. To me, n**ga, I’ve been doing this s**t myself,” he said.

It should be noted that Desiigner was noticeably absent from the slate of GOOD Music releases West unloaded on the world last summer. You can listen to the song below.