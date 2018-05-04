G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Recordings

Life Of Desiigner has had a strange gestation. It went from highly anticipated, heavily scrutinized debut of a rapper who was even more harshly examined, to a footnote, an obscure oddity that many would be surprised to find out still existed. And yet, exist it does, appropriately, as a surprise-released, 7-song EP with a foreshortened title. It’s a reminder of Desiigner, the rapper, his career, and all the oddball quirks that made him so fascinating, ridiculed, and hotly debated. It serves as a fitting reintroduction to everything that made him one of rap’s fastest rising stars, and the unfortunate comparison that likely derailed his career and turned him instead into a curio, a strange relic of hip-hop’s weird transition into the streaming era.

Once upon a simpler time, fans enthusiastically spectated the alleged friction between dirty Sprite enthusiast Future and fellow Atlantan trap-rapper Rich Homie Quan over credit for their similar, raspy-throated, marble-mouthed style, much like the current, long-raging debate between T.I. and Gucci Mane over which of the two originally coined the subgenre’s double entendre title in the first place. Quan insisted that Future was biting his style, Future claimed he was a one-of-a-kind original.

Then, along came Desiigner, whose sonic resemblance to Future surpassed Quan’s by a country mile, even convincing many casual listeners that his single “Panda,” an ode to the BMW X6, was, in fact, a new Future song. Confusing matters further was Desiigner’s insistence that he had “broads in Atlanta,” despite the fact that until the screaming success of “Panda,” he’d never set foot much further outside of his native Brooklyn than New York City and its surrounding areas. After issues of his identity were hashed out, Desiigner was hounded mercilessly by rap’s media and fans, wondering just how it came to be that he sounded so much like an established star. It was even rumored the seasoned vet was suing his double over the song (later proved untrue), ultimately resulting in Desiigner taking an extended break from the public eye.

Indeed, to the uninitiated ear, Desiigner’s gravelly timbre is nearly indistinguishable from Future’s — the only readily identifiable facet of his songs are his distinctive ad-libs. Nowhere on L.O.D. is this more egregious — and, incidentally, most enjoyable — than on “Destiination,” which sounds like nothing so much as a leftover from Future’s HNDRXX sessions, carefully salvaged and rejuvenated by Desiigner like the janitor who rescued Drake’s old rhyme book from his uncle’s factory and sold it online for a small fortune.