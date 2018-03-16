Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero wouldn’t be Desus & Mero if they didn’t discuss how DJ Envy walked out of their own interview on The Breakfast Club yesterday (March 15). They spent the first half of their late-night Viceland show with a brutal response, showing how Envy lost his own war so badly. “We made a joke about you being a on a show with your wife discussing why — I don’t gotta say it, y’all know why y’all was there,” Desus said. “And you getting mad at me?”

Desus & Mero recently featured a clip from The Real, where Envy and his wife Gia Casey discussed the former’s past infidelities. “She know them DJ Envy checks, though,” Desus said on air, insinuating that Casey had being a gold-digger despite their troubled marriage.

Desus apologized to Envy on The Breakfast Club. But on Viceland, not only did they let another joke about Casey slip (this time, about how she’d hate to see Envy physically fight them), but Mero said, “I guess the moral of the story is to stay away from Erica Mena.” Envy cheated on Casey with Love And Hip-Hop‘s Mena back in 2013.

Watch the brutal Desus & Mero play-by-play commentary up top.