Diddy Blog #20 Version 1 & 2: NO ONE on Da Corner Got Swagga Like PUFF(Download Link)
*waits for curtis to come out with a wack video*
It’s hot. I fucks with u diddy. Keep getting that money puff and say hi hater 2 them haters
LOL Tough
At the 2:55 mark, is that diddys new assistant? the show is ovbi. pre-recorded and he ovbi. has his assistant already. Is it the fat white guy who wins?
diddy is that nigga. i dont give a damn what yall hating ass niggas think.
This shit is tough. Fuck who wrote it, Diddy went IN
LOL..
I Hear U Puff!
Lmao Puff Is Uh Fool But .I Fucks Wid it .Nigga Had Some Quotables In Dere Too ..”No one On The Corner Has Swagger Like Puff” ..Lol Dats Crazy.
I finally enjoyed a Puff Blog
This cant be too long ago because he mentions the lehman brothers bank crash.. which was official about 1-2 days ago.. dont hate on diddy hes on of the few niggas who could get up and pull some shit like this ..GET EM PUFF – CANT STOP WONT STOP
“i make dating r&b chicks cool”
“THESE JUST THE WARNING SHOTS. DUCK DOWN NIGGGAS”
thats some funny blog by puff lol..why did the censor ting come up when he was munchin fruit loops pmsl..
Awful verse, just AWFUL!
PUFF KILLED IT!!! I THINK THE SONG IS THE SHIT AND THE VIDEOS ARE FUN AND OVER THE TOP SILLY…. GO PUFF, ONLY YOU CAN DO THIS…. THATS WHY YOU ARE THE KING OF SWAAGGGER….
Wow! I haven’t heard Puff spit this hard since Big passed….LOL
Dude went in! He had more quotable lines in that song than your favorite rappers rapper….LOL..
Fo real! His ghostwriter SHOULD get a Bonus $$$ Check for this one!
good to see the kid still having fun…do it big PUFF…i like how he was bumpin Biggie in the jeeps that is classic…
“Went to war with a coast and got a star for that shit” Yo Suge where you at? Puff is hip-hop to the fullest!
Hold up… fruit loops w/ oj…LMAO.
Dat ain’t Diddy… Dats Puff. One of the first niggas to quote the term ‘Swagg’ in Hip Hop.
He taking it back on dis one… back when niggas used to have fun with it.
U killin’em out there Puff.
the 2nd version is cool but what man would just wanna sit there and watch him eat and dance like a fool?i see he wasnt lip singing the song because he didnt write it lmao.but overall he get props for it song was hot and im not sure if thats the m.i.a girl but the singer did a good job too,usually when people do songs over they get somebody who sounds like a crackhead off the corner.puff keep rapping like he did on this song and i get money remix i may buy his next album.
Brownsville Brooklyn Stand Up!
Puff aint the greatest flower, but lyrics was on point. No one can hate on this man’s swagg, he’s BEEEEEN doing this…
yo that shit was HOT!!!!!!!!!!!diddy lyrics was dope!!nobody in the world shold hate on that if thay do thay ant nothing but haters keep that shit up diddy come out with a rap album in 08! stop doing that fucked up pop shit with day26 and DK and that white man take it back to rap like in the 90’s when you had big rap stars like the great B.I.G,ma$e,LOX,creag mack,black rob bring back HIPHOP!!!!if you got that much dam money.if aneybody agreas with me below PLEAS PLEAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!cosighn!
LOLOLOL
damn this shit wack
Yall like this bullshit…I don’t understand yall…wtf
How he still aint got a flow? He been in the game for billion years and still sucks. Smh
And them gun shots sound like the ones from GTA lol
THIS NIG IS A FRUITCAKE ALONG WIT YA FAV RAPPER ,….BUT YALL LIKE THESE BEND OVER BROTHAS HA
24 everyone who get money is gay in your eyes huh. thats a damn shame.
I dont know about diddy…. a big questioning mark on him though.
Diddy handled this track. Made me laugh a few times too
Puff’s tha Nigga!
i want to work for diddy
people write for puff. so his writer killed it. plus how he said he went to war with a whole coast. But if yall remember it like i did he was scared…. and everytime Biggie would say something about them”deathrow” he would say something else… Man now that that beef was ten years ago now he gonna act tuff. But he still will not be around suge by himself….take that take that.
went to war with a whole coast? Yeah NOW you talking huh…
Coward ass nigga!!!
funny ass video…LOL @ ‘I made dating R&B chicks cool’, Diddy ripped that track !
Is it just me or does it seem like Puff talkin to Hov… Especially in the begining? Co-sign #33 He wasn’t talking all that coastal beef shit back in the day… He found god and shit!!! He still HIp-Hop like a motha fucka though!
if any of you people dont cosghin number 20.than your gay!!!!
Isn’t he dissing Jay-z in some sort of way? I think he does….maybe lol
I fucks with diddy hella hard! but i think he sold out for havin that bootleg ass everybodys tryin to do flow….I repescted diddy when he made hits like mamacita! on the no way album “7th best rap album of alltime” but dont get me started. Thanks for hearing out my words. 1 luv from the Bay Area.
This was hott & I likre the way he brought back the old school Jeeps. Felt like I was watchin New Jack City or somethin.
IM So in Love with PUFFY DIDDY man i lover her.
DIDDY KILLED IT! He should’ve been on the original…and there are only 5 ni99as on here hatin’ on him so y’all idiots should go vote for Mccain or something. He killed it more than everyone on the original…prolly T.I. is the only one that comes close but this is the hardest one. Diddy really is the swagga king, point blank period. All that shit ppl doing now he did it back in 98, hence the Forbes cover back then. Jay and all dem playin’ catch up so he’s right…give him his props. There’s so many quotable and funny shit in here I don’t even no where to start. Oh man Fruit Loops wit OJ…You’re the man diddy…realtalk
i pass.. wack..holla!
the first verse was coo thats about it.. Diddy maken his money stick to it and put the mic down..