Diddy – If I Were King MTV Documentary

An interesting watch, a hour and a half was too long though. The clothes were some high end gear you will probably never see in person for the most part.
yea true prolly only on that nigga tyson beckford
maaann, Diddy is going hard man. God Bless him. he is going for the fullest
damn RTNY has got a major crush on Diddy huh ? juss remember why he’s even on the top peace
lmao diddy is realtalkny’s baby daddy
THAT WAS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING THINGS I’VE SEEN IN A WHILE. I DIDN’T KNOW PUFF IS SO HANDS-ON. HOMIE MAKES ME WANNA CLEAN UP MY CRIB AND GET A HAIRCUT…LOL
DAYYUUMMMM!!!!…Yo Diddy is da truth. HE don’t give a fuck who you think you are… he gonna give it to you raw…..I know that white dude thought he was gone lose his teeth at the end. Diddy DEMANDS that respect and he gets it.
Yo I saw this last night on MTV and Diddy did his thing. I did not know he was that hands on as well. I am an up and coming designer and it was very inspirational for me to see another black man handle his business and the different processes that are involved in bringing clothing to life. I like the fact that he is involved. I always thought that he just sat back and gave the thumbs up or thumbs down. I did not know that he looked at the models and pinned garments and all of that. Very good stuff RTNY..Keep it up
Diddys just as racist as the people hes accusing. Saying white people get tans to get closer to black beauty is pure bullshit what about black females gettin hair weaves for their hair to be straight and long or dying their hair blonde this is double standards bullshit. I understand how he want to see more african american models on his fashion show but the way hes saying NO WHITE PEOPLE sounds very negative.
that shit is like saying black woman gettin there long straight hair weaves to be one step closer to white i agree with other poster this is double standards diddys commin off racist he doin it wrong but i understand how he want to see more black models but hes commin off as a racist this aint a good look for him the way he had a tantrum about a white model made him look ignorant and racist showed his true colors
You know why black people get straight hair weaves to be one step closer to white beauty. i dont want no BLACK PEOPLE on my fashion show why you putting BLACK PEOPLE on the table DIDNT I SAY I ONLY WANTED WHITE PEOPLE
is this racist?
I watched this last night; it was pretty interesting and inspiring at the same time………
Diddy the man He said and I quote “white boys are fallin off trees.” end quote. “Diddy for President 2016” Obama going to do two terms
If the situation wasn’t the way it was he wouldn’t have to do that. Designers make statements all the time with the show, collections and pieces they put out to the public.
Everything happens for a reason. The lack of a strong black presence in the fashion industry is not a accident.
If he wants only black people in his show he should be able to confidently state that fact and do it. People gonna call you whatever they want to call you anyway. You might as well do what you need to do for yourself.
Hustle Harder Puff.
he had luck it was diddy, i would have sent him to lunch and he would just never return
